Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
13 Wellman
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13 Wellman
13 Wellman Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
13 Wellman Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a garden level 3 bed in Coolidge Corner. We will accept pets on a case by case basis.Student Ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 Wellman have any available units?
13 Wellman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookline, MA
.
Is 13 Wellman currently offering any rent specials?
13 Wellman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Wellman pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Wellman is pet friendly.
Does 13 Wellman offer parking?
No, 13 Wellman does not offer parking.
Does 13 Wellman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Wellman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Wellman have a pool?
No, 13 Wellman does not have a pool.
Does 13 Wellman have accessible units?
No, 13 Wellman does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Wellman have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Wellman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Wellman have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Wellman does not have units with air conditioning.
