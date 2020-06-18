All apartments in Brookline
13 Short
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

13 Short

13 Short Street · No Longer Available
Location

13 Short Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65  Washington St opp Gardner Rd (0.18 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Shailer St (0.27 mi)Tram: C  Brandon Hall (0.08 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Short have any available units?
13 Short doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 13 Short currently offering any rent specials?
13 Short isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Short pet-friendly?
No, 13 Short is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 13 Short offer parking?
No, 13 Short does not offer parking.
Does 13 Short have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Short does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Short have a pool?
No, 13 Short does not have a pool.
Does 13 Short have accessible units?
No, 13 Short does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Short have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Short does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Short have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Short does not have units with air conditioning.
