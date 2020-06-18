All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1240 Beacon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1240 Beacon
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1240 Beacon

1240 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1240 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: Green Line D Shuttle  Brookline Ave @ Pearl St (0.59 mi)Tram: D  Longwood (0.49 mi)Bus: 65  Washington St @ Griggs Rd (0.39 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Marion St (0.06 mi)Bus: 60  Brookline Ave @ Aspinwall Ave (0.56 mi)Tram: C  Coolidge Corner (0.16 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Beacon have any available units?
1240 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 1240 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1240 Beacon offer parking?
No, 1240 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Beacon have a pool?
No, 1240 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 1240 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music