All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 123 Brook St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
123 Brook St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

123 Brook St.

123 Brook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Brookline Village
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 Brook Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Brook St. have any available units?
123 Brook St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 123 Brook St. currently offering any rent specials?
123 Brook St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Brook St. pet-friendly?
No, 123 Brook St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 123 Brook St. offer parking?
No, 123 Brook St. does not offer parking.
Does 123 Brook St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Brook St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Brook St. have a pool?
No, 123 Brook St. does not have a pool.
Does 123 Brook St. have accessible units?
No, 123 Brook St. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Brook St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Brook St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Brook St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Brook St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music