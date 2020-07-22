11 Alton Pl 1x

Amenities

Coolidge Corner, Laundry in unit, 1/2 Fee, BU, BC



- Available 9/1

** Video tour available! **

** Owner pays 1/2 of the broker fee **

- Laundry in unit

- Parking included (2 spots)

- Duplex luxury 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom brand new renovation in the heart of Coolidge Corner. Additional living room and play room on lower level. Lower level has radiant floor heating. Hardwood floors throughout, kosher kitchen with subzero and wolf appliances, quartz counter tops, laundry in unit. Outdoor parking space is an additional $200/month if need more than 2 spaces.

- Located in Coolidge corner this building is close to many restaurants and shops. Easy access to medical areas, schools and public transportation.

- Call/text or email if you have any questions

No Dogs Allowed



