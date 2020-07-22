All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

11 Alton Pl 1x

11 Alton Pl · (857) 498-7079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Alton Pl, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1x · Avail. now

$8,900

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Coolidge Corner, Laundry in unit, 1/2 Fee, BU, BC - Property Id: 297583

- Available 9/1
** Video tour available! **
** Owner pays 1/2 of the broker fee **
- Laundry in unit
- Parking included (2 spots)
- Duplex luxury 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom brand new renovation in the heart of Coolidge Corner. Additional living room and play room on lower level. Lower level has radiant floor heating. Hardwood floors throughout, kosher kitchen with subzero and wolf appliances, quartz counter tops, laundry in unit. Outdoor parking space is an additional $200/month if need more than 2 spaces.
- Located in Coolidge corner this building is close to many restaurants and shops. Easy access to medical areas, schools and public transportation.
- Call/text or email if you have any questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11-alton-pl-brookline-ma-unit-1x/297583
Property Id 297583

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5936761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Alton Pl 1x have any available units?
11 Alton Pl 1x has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Alton Pl 1x have?
Some of 11 Alton Pl 1x's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Alton Pl 1x currently offering any rent specials?
11 Alton Pl 1x is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Alton Pl 1x pet-friendly?
No, 11 Alton Pl 1x is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 11 Alton Pl 1x offer parking?
Yes, 11 Alton Pl 1x offers parking.
Does 11 Alton Pl 1x have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Alton Pl 1x offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Alton Pl 1x have a pool?
No, 11 Alton Pl 1x does not have a pool.
Does 11 Alton Pl 1x have accessible units?
No, 11 Alton Pl 1x does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Alton Pl 1x have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Alton Pl 1x has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Alton Pl 1x have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Alton Pl 1x does not have units with air conditioning.
