All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1064 Beacon St D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1064 Beacon St D
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1064 Beacon St D

1064 Beacon Street · (617) 335-0432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1064 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit D · Avail. Sep 1

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit D Available 09/01/20 Brookine,park Drive area - Property Id: 273456

Garden style ,quiet rear unit with lots of windows, Ceiling Fans,Portable A/C,storage rm., good lighting, Eat. kitchen,D/D gas stove ,granite counters, engineered floors. private rear entrance. Laundry in the build. heat/hot water included . On D-line ,near nice park . stores ,restaurants etc. Short walk to Kenmore,Fenway . Universities and Med. area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273456
Property Id 273456

(RLNE5865540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Beacon St D have any available units?
1064 Beacon St D has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1064 Beacon St D have?
Some of 1064 Beacon St D's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Beacon St D currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Beacon St D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Beacon St D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 Beacon St D is pet friendly.
Does 1064 Beacon St D offer parking?
No, 1064 Beacon St D does not offer parking.
Does 1064 Beacon St D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Beacon St D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Beacon St D have a pool?
No, 1064 Beacon St D does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Beacon St D have accessible units?
No, 1064 Beacon St D does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Beacon St D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 Beacon St D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Beacon St D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1064 Beacon St D has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1064 Beacon St D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity