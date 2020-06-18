1033 Beacon St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

AMAZING LOCATION....ALONG WITH A SLEEK CHIC 4 BED 2 BATH W/ CENTRAL AC, LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH OPEN KITCHEN, 2 FULL BATHS, ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE C GREEN LINE OF SAINT MARY'S T STOP, LAWRENCE SCHOOL, ITS ICONIC BEACON STREET. ITS UNIQUE AND FEELS LIKE INDUSTRIAL LOFT STYLE! Sleek and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bth available for rent for Sept 1st. The unit went through extreme renovations creating a feeling of a Soho Loft that is w/ private separate entrance ... ,spacious open living room,, beautiful hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. Amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cherry cabinets. W/D in unit. Superb location easy walk to Longwood Medical Area, MBTA C and D Green Lines, fine eateries, pubs, Dunkin Donuts & Whole Foods within a 1 block area. Audubon Circle across from Saint Marys T stop



Terms: One year lease