Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

1033 Beacon St.

1033 Beacon Street · (617) 780-0334
Location

1033 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
AMAZING LOCATION....ALONG WITH A SLEEK CHIC 4 BED 2 BATH W/ CENTRAL AC, LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH OPEN KITCHEN, 2 FULL BATHS, ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE C GREEN LINE OF SAINT MARY'S T STOP, LAWRENCE SCHOOL, ITS ICONIC BEACON STREET. ITS UNIQUE AND FEELS LIKE INDUSTRIAL LOFT STYLE! Sleek and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bth available for rent for Sept 1st. The unit went through extreme renovations creating a feeling of a Soho Loft that is w/ private separate entrance ... ,spacious open living room,, beautiful hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. Amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cherry cabinets. W/D in unit. Superb location easy walk to Longwood Medical Area, MBTA C and D Green Lines, fine eateries, pubs, Dunkin Donuts & Whole Foods within a 1 block area. Audubon Circle across from Saint Marys T stop

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Beacon St. have any available units?
1033 Beacon St. has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1033 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1033 Beacon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1033 Beacon St. offer parking?
No, 1033 Beacon St. does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 Beacon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1033 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1033 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Beacon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1033 Beacon St. has units with air conditioning.
