1033 Beacon St.

AMAZING LOCATION....ALONG WITH A SLEEK CHIC 4 BED 2 BATH W/ CENTRAL AC, LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH OPEN KITCHEN, 2 FULL BATHS, ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE C GREEN LINE OF SAINT MARY'S T STOP, LAWRENCE SCHOOL, ITS ICONIC BEACON STREET. ITS UNIQUE AND FEELS LIKE INDUSTRIAL LOFT STYLE! Sleek and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bth available for rent for Sept 1st. The unit went through extreme renovations creating a feeling of a Soho Loft that is w/ private separate entrance ... ,spacious open living room,, beautiful hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. Amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cherry cabinets. W/D in unit. Superb location easy walk to Longwood Medical Area, MBTA C and D Green Lines, fine eateries, pubs, Dunkin Donuts & Whole Foods within a 1 block area. Audubon Circle across from Saint Marys T stop
Terms: One year lease