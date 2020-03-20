Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 Gerry
1 Gerry Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1 Gerry Road, Brookline, MA 02467
South Brookline
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 51 Independence Dr @ Gerry Rd (0.02 mi)Bus: 37 Corey St @ Marlin Rd (0.62 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 Gerry have any available units?
1 Gerry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookline, MA
.
Is 1 Gerry currently offering any rent specials?
1 Gerry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Gerry pet-friendly?
No, 1 Gerry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookline
.
Does 1 Gerry offer parking?
No, 1 Gerry does not offer parking.
Does 1 Gerry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Gerry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Gerry have a pool?
No, 1 Gerry does not have a pool.
Does 1 Gerry have accessible units?
No, 1 Gerry does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Gerry have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Gerry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Gerry have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Gerry does not have units with air conditioning.
