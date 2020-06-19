Rent Calculator
Home
/
Braintree Town, MA
/
550 Liberty St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Braintree Town
See all
South Braintree
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA 02184
South Braintree
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 Liberty St. have any available units?
550 Liberty St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Braintree Town, MA
.
What amenities does 550 Liberty St. have?
Some of 550 Liberty St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 550 Liberty St. currently offering any rent specials?
550 Liberty St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Liberty St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Liberty St. is pet friendly.
Does 550 Liberty St. offer parking?
Yes, 550 Liberty St. does offer parking.
Does 550 Liberty St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Liberty St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Liberty St. have a pool?
Yes, 550 Liberty St. has a pool.
Does 550 Liberty St. have accessible units?
No, 550 Liberty St. does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Liberty St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Liberty St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Liberty St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Liberty St. does not have units with air conditioning.
