53 Williams St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

53 Williams St

53 Williams Street · (857) 258-0938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 Williams Street, Braintree Town, MA 02184
Weymouth Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy the best of both worlds...charming details and modern updates! This top floor, SIX room, 1100 square foot apartment has so much to offer (My favorite room is the sunroom, I'd use it as my home office!) Walk to the Braintree/Weymouth Landing Commuter Rail? Of course! You'll be less than a mile from the revitalized Landing and Commuter Rail! This sunny apartment has been redone but retains charming original details including a built in china cabinet, walk-in kitchen pantry, original woodwork and gleaming hardwood floors. The updates include a recently remodeled new bathroom with tub/shower, new kitchen cabinets and new appliances, recessed lighting in the living room and your own washer & dryer plus storage area in the basement. And you would enjoy living on a very quiet side street! Credit score of 650+ , excellent references, background check, and annual household income of at least 3x's the monthly rent ($70,200.00). Available immediately, call to see this beauty now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Williams St have any available units?
53 Williams St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 Williams St have?
Some of 53 Williams St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
53 Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Williams St pet-friendly?
No, 53 Williams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braintree Town.
Does 53 Williams St offer parking?
No, 53 Williams St does not offer parking.
Does 53 Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Williams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Williams St have a pool?
No, 53 Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 53 Williams St have accessible units?
No, 53 Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Williams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Williams St has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Williams St have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Williams St does not have units with air conditioning.
