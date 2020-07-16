53 Williams St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy the best of both worlds...charming details and modern updates! This top floor, SIX room, 1100 square foot apartment has so much to offer (My favorite room is the sunroom, I'd use it as my home office!) Walk to the Braintree/Weymouth Landing Commuter Rail? Of course! You'll be less than a mile from the revitalized Landing and Commuter Rail! This sunny apartment has been redone but retains charming original details including a built in china cabinet, walk-in kitchen pantry, original woodwork and gleaming hardwood floors. The updates include a recently remodeled new bathroom with tub/shower, new kitchen cabinets and new appliances, recessed lighting in the living room and your own washer & dryer plus storage area in the basement. And you would enjoy living on a very quiet side street! Credit score of 650+ , excellent references, background check, and annual household income of at least 3x's the monthly rent ($70,200.00). Available immediately, call to see this beauty now!