St. Botolph
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

St. Botolph

179 Saint Botolph Street · (857) 226-8720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Location

179 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Botolph.

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
“This classic Back Bay brownstone, located on a quiet tree lined street next to the Prudential and Boston Symphony Hall, offers easy access to some of the best that Boston has to offer. The building offers studio and one bedroom apartments with bright windows, hardwood floors, full kitchens, and cozy living space. With a Walk Score of 97 and Transit Score of 100, this is a commuter’s dream.

The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.

For more details, contact our office at (857) 293-1441 or use the online contact form and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Botolph have any available units?
St. Botolph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is St. Botolph currently offering any rent specials?
St. Botolph is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Is St. Botolph pet-friendly?
No, St. Botolph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does St. Botolph offer parking?
Yes, St. Botolph offers parking.
Does St. Botolph have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Botolph does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Botolph have a pool?
No, St. Botolph does not have a pool.
Does St. Botolph have accessible units?
No, St. Botolph does not have accessible units.
Does St. Botolph have units with dishwashers?
No, St. Botolph does not have units with dishwashers.
Does St. Botolph have units with air conditioning?
No, St. Botolph does not have units with air conditioning.
