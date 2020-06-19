St. Botolph

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

“This classic Back Bay brownstone, located on a quiet tree lined street next to the Prudential and Boston Symphony Hall, offers easy access to some of the best that Boston has to offer. The building offers studio and one bedroom apartments with bright windows, hardwood floors, full kitchens, and cozy living space. With a Walk Score of 97 and Transit Score of 100, this is a commuter’s dream.



The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.



For more details, contact our office at (857) 293-1441 or use the online contact form and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.”