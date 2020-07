Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities courtyard parking key fob access cats allowed pool gym clubhouse lobby

It's all right here! At SoMa Apartments, you will find the convenience you have been looking for along with the comforts that make a home truly enjoyable. SoMa Apartments has a suburban feel in an urban location, two blocks from the heart of Mattapan Square and its many shops and services. Residents enjoy immediate access via car or public transit via the Mattapan Square MBTA Red Line Station or Blue Hill Ave MBTA Commuter Rail to universities, major medical centers, recreation and the many cultural activities that the Greater Boston area has to offer. Each one of our buildings provides secured access entry, and be sure to ask our leasing staff about our select apartments that feature hardwood flooring!Reach out to our leasing center today for a tour and make SoMa your new home!