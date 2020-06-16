Nova Brighton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bike storage

Spacious Studios available now!



5 min walk to the T - Warren St/Washington St (Green B Line)



Close to BU and BC



Can be furnished/unfurnished.



All apartments have washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, oven/stove in unit. Residents have 24/7 access to the gym, bicycle storage and the community room.



Private parking (non-covered) available on site for additional charge of $150/month. Pet-friendly; pet rent is $50/month.



Utilities: water, trash sewage included; heat and hot water (electric) not included. Tenant is responsible for electric bill.