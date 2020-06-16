All apartments in Boston
Nova Brighton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

Nova Brighton

1505 Commonwealth Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1505 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
Spacious Studios available now!

5 min walk to the T - Warren St/Washington St (Green B Line)

Close to BU and BC

Can be furnished/unfurnished.

All apartments have washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, oven/stove in unit. Residents have 24/7 access to the gym, bicycle storage and the community room.

Private parking (non-covered) available on site for additional charge of $150/month. Pet-friendly; pet rent is $50/month.

Utilities: water, trash sewage included; heat and hot water (electric) not included. Tenant is responsible for electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nova Brighton have any available units?
Nova Brighton has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Nova Brighton have?
Some of Nova Brighton's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nova Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
Nova Brighton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nova Brighton pet-friendly?
No, Nova Brighton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does Nova Brighton offer parking?
Yes, Nova Brighton does offer parking.
Does Nova Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nova Brighton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nova Brighton have a pool?
No, Nova Brighton does not have a pool.
Does Nova Brighton have accessible units?
No, Nova Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does Nova Brighton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nova Brighton has units with dishwashers.
