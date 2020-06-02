All apartments in Boston
Harrison Ave 302
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

Harrison Ave 302

302 Harrison Avenue · (774) 571-8432
Location

302 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,846

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
South End luxury 2 bed/2 bath - Property Id: 307672

No fee! Luxury 2 bed/2 bath corner apartment in South End steps to shops, restaurants, public transportation, Tufts Medical/Dental, BMC, BU Medical/Dental, with easy access to I-93 and I-90.

Hardwood flooring throughout, modern kitchen with island, expansive windows, queen size bedrooms, large closets, and in-unit laundry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/harrison-ave-boston-ma-unit-302/307672
Property Id 307672

(RLNE5953109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harrison Ave 302 have any available units?
Harrison Ave 302 has a unit available for $3,846 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Harrison Ave 302 have?
Some of Harrison Ave 302's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harrison Ave 302 currently offering any rent specials?
Harrison Ave 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harrison Ave 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, Harrison Ave 302 is pet friendly.
Does Harrison Ave 302 offer parking?
No, Harrison Ave 302 does not offer parking.
Does Harrison Ave 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harrison Ave 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harrison Ave 302 have a pool?
No, Harrison Ave 302 does not have a pool.
Does Harrison Ave 302 have accessible units?
No, Harrison Ave 302 does not have accessible units.
Does Harrison Ave 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harrison Ave 302 has units with dishwashers.
