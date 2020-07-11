Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access lobby new construction cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN.**Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments** Brand New Luxury Apartments. Right in the middle of Kenmore Square, the Fenway Diamond offers easy access to downtown Boston in a clean, modern, smoke-free apartment building. With select amenities and high-end finishes, Fenway Diamond's premier studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments provide the perfect urban oasis in a busy city.