Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street

9 Miner Street · (617) 996-7231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments
Location

9 Miner Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN.**Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments** Brand New Luxury Apartments. Right in the middle of Kenmore Square, the Fenway Diamond offers easy access to downtown Boston in a clean, modern, smoke-free apartment building. With select amenities and high-end finishes, Fenway Diamond's premier studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments provide the perfect urban oasis in a busy city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $50 Lock Change Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $60 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $45 per pet/month
Parking Details: Underground garage $300/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street have any available units?
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street has 16 units available starting at $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street have?
Some of Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street currently offering any rent specials?
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street is offering the following rent specials: Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments
Is Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street is pet friendly.
Does Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street offer parking?
Yes, Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street offers parking.
Does Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street have a pool?
No, Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street does not have a pool.
Does Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street have accessible units?
No, Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street does not have accessible units.
Does Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street has units with dishwashers.
