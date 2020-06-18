All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

993 Tremont

993 Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

993 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 28  Ruggles (0.25 mi)Bus: 41  42A John Eliot Sq (0.59 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ Lenox St (0.30 mi)Bus: 45  205 Roxbury St (0.58 mi)Bus: 47  Melnea Cass Blvd @ Kerr Way (0.13 mi)Bus: 1  Massachusetts Ave @ Tremont St (0.26 mi)Bus: 9  Melnea Cass Blvd @ Washington St (0.30 mi)Bus: 22  Tremont St @ Prentiss St (0.48 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Burke St (0.03 mi)Rail: Franklin Line  Ruggles (0.24 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Ruggles (0.24 mi)Bus: 39  Huntington Ave @ Gainsborough St (0.34 mi)Tram: E  Northeastern University (0.35 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 993 Tremont have any available units?
993 Tremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 993 Tremont currently offering any rent specials?
993 Tremont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 993 Tremont pet-friendly?
No, 993 Tremont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 993 Tremont offer parking?
No, 993 Tremont does not offer parking.
Does 993 Tremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 993 Tremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 993 Tremont have a pool?
No, 993 Tremont does not have a pool.
Does 993 Tremont have accessible units?
No, 993 Tremont does not have accessible units.
Does 993 Tremont have units with dishwashers?
No, 993 Tremont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 993 Tremont have units with air conditioning?
No, 993 Tremont does not have units with air conditioning.
