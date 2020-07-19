98 Queensberry St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY for A 12 Month Lease This is 1 bedroom apartment. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Working professionals encouraged! Loads of counter space! Cats ok! No Dogs! The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and Newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door.



Terms: One year lease