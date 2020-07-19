All apartments in Boston
98 Queensberry St.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

98 Queensberry St.

98 Queensberry Street · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98 Queensberry Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY for A 12 Month Lease This is 1 bedroom apartment. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Working professionals encouraged! Loads of counter space! Cats ok! No Dogs! The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and Newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Queensberry St. have any available units?
98 Queensberry St. has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 98 Queensberry St. currently offering any rent specials?
98 Queensberry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Queensberry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Queensberry St. is pet friendly.
Does 98 Queensberry St. offer parking?
No, 98 Queensberry St. does not offer parking.
Does 98 Queensberry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Queensberry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Queensberry St. have a pool?
No, 98 Queensberry St. does not have a pool.
Does 98 Queensberry St. have accessible units?
No, 98 Queensberry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Queensberry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Queensberry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Queensberry St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Queensberry St. does not have units with air conditioning.
