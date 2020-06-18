All apartments in Boston
97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203

97 Kilsyth Road · (413) 313-4476
Location

97 Kilsyth Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 97 Kilsyth Road, apt. #203 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
97 Kilsyth Road, apt. #203 Available 09/01/20 Renovated three bedroom with eat in kitchen, dishwasher and disposal, spacious living room, 3 large bedrooms, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, 3 large bedroom and one smaller, good closet space and more!!! Easy access to C+D Lines, Washington Square and Cleveland Circle, Boston College and other area schools, Longwood Medical, shops, restaurants and parks. Professionally managed building with 24 hour maintenance and on-site laundry. Available for 9/1.

Parking available for rent!

Cats and dogs permitted

Video tour available!

Pay no broker fee, deal directly with management company!

(RLNE2808423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 have any available units?
97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 have?
Some of 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 currently offering any rent specials?
97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 is pet friendly.
Does 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 offer parking?
Yes, 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 does offer parking.
Does 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 have a pool?
No, 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 does not have a pool.
Does 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 have accessible units?
No, 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203 has units with dishwashers.
