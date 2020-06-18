97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203

Amenities
97 Kilsyth Road, apt. #203 Available 09/01/20 Renovated three bedroom with eat in kitchen, dishwasher and disposal, spacious living room, 3 large bedrooms, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, 3 large bedroom and one smaller, good closet space and more!!! Easy access to C+D Lines, Washington Square and Cleveland Circle, Boston College and other area schools, Longwood Medical, shops, restaurants and parks. Professionally managed building with 24 hour maintenance and on-site laundry. Available for 9/1.
Parking available for rent!
Cats and dogs permitted
Video tour available!
Pay no broker fee, deal directly with management company!
(RLNE2808423)