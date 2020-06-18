97 Kilsyth Rd Apt 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

97 Kilsyth Road, apt. #203 Available 09/01/20 Renovated three bedroom with eat in kitchen, dishwasher and disposal, spacious living room, 3 large bedrooms, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, 3 large bedroom and one smaller, good closet space and more!!! Easy access to C+D Lines, Washington Square and Cleveland Circle, Boston College and other area schools, Longwood Medical, shops, restaurants and parks. Professionally managed building with 24 hour maintenance and on-site laundry. Available for 9/1.



Parking available for rent!



Cats and dogs permitted



Video tour available!



Pay no broker fee, deal directly with management company!



(RLNE2808423)