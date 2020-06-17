This a great 1 bedroom condo with 1 bathroom located in Allston. The condo features Ceramic Tiles,Dishwasher,Disposal,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,Laundry in Building,Microwave,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,New Appliances and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 96 Linden St. have any available units?
96 Linden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 Linden St. have?
Some of 96 Linden St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Linden St. currently offering any rent specials?
96 Linden St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Linden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Linden St. is pet friendly.
Does 96 Linden St. offer parking?
No, 96 Linden St. does not offer parking.
Does 96 Linden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Linden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.