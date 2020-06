Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator

Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN or 4/1/2020!! VACANT - Easy to show! Beautiful, sunny 3rd floor two bedroom condo on the nicest street in the Fenway neighborhood! Spacious unit with a beautifully renovated kitchen featuring granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and pass through to dining area. Exposed brick and pristine hardwood floors throughout. Living room has a bow window and a ceiling fan. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and new carpeting. Bathroom has a huge walk-in shower. Unit also features an in-unit washer/dryer and private deck! Master bedroom has two closets and deck access. Hall closet at entranceway plus another storage closet. New windows and sliding glass door and new HVAC system. Building has an elevator and security intercom system. Street is tree-lined and has a 24 hr. security guard.