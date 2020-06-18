Rent Calculator
96 Calumet St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
96 Calumet St.
96 Calumet Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
96 Calumet Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 96 Calumet St. have any available units?
96 Calumet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 96 Calumet St. currently offering any rent specials?
96 Calumet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Calumet St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Calumet St. is pet friendly.
Does 96 Calumet St. offer parking?
No, 96 Calumet St. does not offer parking.
Does 96 Calumet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Calumet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Calumet St. have a pool?
No, 96 Calumet St. does not have a pool.
Does 96 Calumet St. have accessible units?
No, 96 Calumet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Calumet St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Calumet St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Calumet St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Calumet St. does not have units with air conditioning.
