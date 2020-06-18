96 Brainerd Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) NO FEE! Large 1 bedroom for ASAP or JULY 1st, there is NO broker's fee! Just 1st & last to move in, the location is amazing, the unit is large, nice sunny floors, great space, large apartment separate kitchen and bathroom. The rent includes heat and hot water. No fee! just 1st and last. Big living area, separate large kitchen with redone floors. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Allston next to the B line T stop "Allston Street". Quick T ride to Boston University BU, Kenmore, Boston College BC, Downtown, Copley, Arlington, Government and the financial district. Walk 15 minutes from this apartment to Coolidge corner Brookline to the C line. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.