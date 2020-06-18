All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 96 Brainerd Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
96 Brainerd Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

96 Brainerd Rd

96 Brainerd Road · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

96 Brainerd Road, Boston, MA 02134
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) NO FEE! Large 1 bedroom for ASAP or JULY 1st, there is NO broker's fee! Just 1st &amp; last to move in, the location is amazing, the unit is large, nice sunny floors, great space, large apartment separate kitchen and bathroom. The rent includes heat and hot water. No fee! just 1st and last. Big living area, separate large kitchen with redone floors. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Allston next to the B line T stop "Allston Street". Quick T ride to Boston University BU, Kenmore, Boston College BC, Downtown, Copley, Arlington, Government and the financial district. Walk 15 minutes from this apartment to Coolidge corner Brookline to the C line. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Brainerd Rd have any available units?
96 Brainerd Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 96 Brainerd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
96 Brainerd Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Brainerd Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Brainerd Rd is pet friendly.
Does 96 Brainerd Rd offer parking?
No, 96 Brainerd Rd does not offer parking.
Does 96 Brainerd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Brainerd Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Brainerd Rd have a pool?
No, 96 Brainerd Rd does not have a pool.
Does 96 Brainerd Rd have accessible units?
No, 96 Brainerd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Brainerd Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Brainerd Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Brainerd Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Brainerd Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 96 Brainerd Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity