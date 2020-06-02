Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 95 West 7th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
95 West 7th St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
95 West 7th St.
95 West Seventh Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
95 West Seventh Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This a great 2 bedroom condo with 2.5 bathroom located in South Boston. The condo features Roof Deck and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 95 West 7th St. have any available units?
95 West 7th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 95 West 7th St. currently offering any rent specials?
95 West 7th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 West 7th St. pet-friendly?
No, 95 West 7th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 95 West 7th St. offer parking?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not offer parking.
Does 95 West 7th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 West 7th St. have a pool?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not have a pool.
Does 95 West 7th St. have accessible units?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 95 West 7th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 West 7th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College