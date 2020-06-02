All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 95 West 7th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
95 West 7th St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

95 West 7th St.

95 West Seventh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

95 West Seventh Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This a great 2 bedroom condo with 2.5 bathroom located in South Boston. The condo features Roof Deck and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 West 7th St. have any available units?
95 West 7th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 95 West 7th St. currently offering any rent specials?
95 West 7th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 West 7th St. pet-friendly?
No, 95 West 7th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 95 West 7th St. offer parking?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not offer parking.
Does 95 West 7th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 West 7th St. have a pool?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not have a pool.
Does 95 West 7th St. have accessible units?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 95 West 7th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 West 7th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 West 7th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College