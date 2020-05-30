All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

94 Hillside St.

94 Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Location

94 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Hillside St. have any available units?
94 Hillside St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 94 Hillside St. currently offering any rent specials?
94 Hillside St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Hillside St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 Hillside St. is pet friendly.
Does 94 Hillside St. offer parking?
No, 94 Hillside St. does not offer parking.
Does 94 Hillside St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Hillside St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Hillside St. have a pool?
No, 94 Hillside St. does not have a pool.
Does 94 Hillside St. have accessible units?
No, 94 Hillside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Hillside St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Hillside St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Hillside St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Hillside St. does not have units with air conditioning.
