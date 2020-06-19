All apartments in Boston
94 Academy Hill Rd.
94 Academy Hill Rd.

94 Academy Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

94 Academy Hill Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3BD/2BTH unit features fully applianced Kitchen eat-in with a gas range, and dishwasher. Large, bright common area, living dining room combo with hardwood floors throughout, free laundry in unit, offering lots of natural light. Master bedroom includes a full private bath, ample closet space in each bedroom, central heat and air conditioning are features that make this unit worth writing home about. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants on Washington Street, and public transportation. Easy commute to Saint E's, walking distance to the Green Line (15 min).

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Academy Hill Rd. have any available units?
94 Academy Hill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 94 Academy Hill Rd. have?
Some of 94 Academy Hill Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Academy Hill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
94 Academy Hill Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Academy Hill Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 94 Academy Hill Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 94 Academy Hill Rd. offer parking?
No, 94 Academy Hill Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 94 Academy Hill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Academy Hill Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Academy Hill Rd. have a pool?
No, 94 Academy Hill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 94 Academy Hill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 94 Academy Hill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Academy Hill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Academy Hill Rd. has units with dishwashers.
