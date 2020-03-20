Rent Calculator
91 Devon St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
91 Devon St.
91 Devon Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
91 Devon Street, Boston, MA 02121
Dudley - Brunswick King
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 91 Devon St. have any available units?
91 Devon St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 91 Devon St. have?
Some of 91 Devon St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal.
Amenities section
.
Is 91 Devon St. currently offering any rent specials?
91 Devon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Devon St. pet-friendly?
No, 91 Devon St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 91 Devon St. offer parking?
No, 91 Devon St. does not offer parking.
Does 91 Devon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Devon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Devon St. have a pool?
No, 91 Devon St. does not have a pool.
Does 91 Devon St. have accessible units?
No, 91 Devon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Devon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Devon St. has units with dishwashers.
