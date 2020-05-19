Amenities
90 Brainerd Road Apt #12, Boston, MA 02134 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Nearby Transportation; Bus: 65, Washington St @ Bartlett St (0.44 mi) Tram: B, Griggs Street (0.13 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.44 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St opp Hano St (0.50 mi) Bus: 66, Harvard St @ Verndale St (0.26 mi) Tram: C, Fairbanks Street (0.52 mi) [ Published 1-Jul-20 / ID 3600566 ]