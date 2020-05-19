All apartments in Boston
90 Brainerd Road
90 Brainerd Road

90 Brainerd Road · No Longer Available
Location

90 Brainerd Road, Boston, MA 02134
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
90 Brainerd Road Apt #12, Boston, MA 02134 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Nearby Transportation; Bus: 65, Washington St @ Bartlett St (0.44 mi) Tram: B, Griggs Street (0.13 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.44 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St opp Hano St (0.50 mi) Bus: 66, Harvard St @ Verndale St (0.26 mi) Tram: C, Fairbanks Street (0.52 mi) [ Published 1-Jul-20 / ID 3600566 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Brainerd Road have any available units?
90 Brainerd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 90 Brainerd Road currently offering any rent specials?
90 Brainerd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Brainerd Road pet-friendly?
No, 90 Brainerd Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 90 Brainerd Road offer parking?
No, 90 Brainerd Road does not offer parking.
Does 90 Brainerd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Brainerd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Brainerd Road have a pool?
No, 90 Brainerd Road does not have a pool.
Does 90 Brainerd Road have accessible units?
No, 90 Brainerd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Brainerd Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Brainerd Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Brainerd Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Brainerd Road does not have units with air conditioning.
