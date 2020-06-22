9 Williams St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Entire building was gutted to the studs in 2018. Renovated from the former Tropical Foods building, each unit features HUGE windows with tons of natural light. Laundry facilities are on each floor, and there are only 36 units in the building! Super high ceilings, hardwood floors and brand new, modern kitchens and baths. Highly convenient location in Dudley Square, minutes to the Orange Line at Ruggles, with tons of other MBTA options either right outside your door on Washington Street, or at the Dudley Square MBTA station! Situated next to the Haley House Cafe as well as lots of other shopping and dining options in Dudley, with the brand new Tropical Foods supermarket right next door! Also super convenient driving access, with I-93 and I-90 just two blocks down Melnea Cass- parking is available for rent.