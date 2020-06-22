All apartments in Boston
9 Williams St.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

9 Williams St.

9 Williams Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Williams Street, Boston, MA 02119
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Entire building was gutted to the studs in 2018. Renovated from the former Tropical Foods building, each unit features HUGE windows with tons of natural light. Laundry facilities are on each floor, and there are only 36 units in the building! Super high ceilings, hardwood floors and brand new, modern kitchens and baths. Highly convenient location in Dudley Square, minutes to the Orange Line at Ruggles, with tons of other MBTA options either right outside your door on Washington Street, or at the Dudley Square MBTA station! Situated next to the Haley House Cafe as well as lots of other shopping and dining options in Dudley, with the brand new Tropical Foods supermarket right next door! Also super convenient driving access, with I-93 and I-90 just two blocks down Melnea Cass- parking is available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Williams St. have any available units?
9 Williams St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Williams St. have?
Some of 9 Williams St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Williams St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Williams St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Williams St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Williams St. is pet friendly.
Does 9 Williams St. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Williams St. does offer parking.
Does 9 Williams St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Williams St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Williams St. have a pool?
No, 9 Williams St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Williams St. have accessible units?
No, 9 Williams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Williams St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Williams St. has units with dishwashers.
