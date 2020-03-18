9 St Peter St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access

Available August 1st!! Located on the top floor of a 6 family house. The kitchen is spacious and open to the living room. Appliances include a full sized fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and over-range microwave. There is lots of cabinet and counter space in the galley type kitchen. Relax on your back porch right off the kitchen!



All three bedrooms are of equal size with one closet. Two front facing bedrooms and one rear bedroom. The front porch is off one of the bedrooms. There is one bathroom to share, and no separate dining room. There is a common room/living room which is open to the spacious kitchen with ample lighting.



There is one parking space included in the lot and the Landlord also provides a bike rack in the back of the house. The basement features coin-operated laundry machines, folding table and private storage areas.



Absolutely NO smoking. One (1) cat okay, NO dogs!



First month's rent ($2,850), security deposit ($2,850), Realtor Fee ($2,850), and $25 application fee per person. Lease through 7/31/21 and good credit required. Tenant is responsible for utilities (gas, electric, and cable and internet.)



* When replying to this post, please provide some information about yourself, including whether you have any pets* Serious inquiries for August 1 only please *

Location:

Great location in Jamaica Plain near the Stonybrook T Station on the Orange Line, and just a couple blocks to the Original City Feed Market and local liquor store. Just a 10 min walk to the center of town; close to bakeries, markets, shops, local services & conveniences. Walk to the Brewery Complex (Mikes Fitness, Sam Adams Brewery, ULA Cafe, and the new location of the Milky Way Restaurant and lounge) in less than 10 mins. Easy access to the Longwood Medical Centre and for commuters to Routes 9 and 28