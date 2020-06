Amenities

Just a 2 minute walk to the B Line, a 3 minute walk to the C line, and a 5 minute walk to the D Line. Very Convenient Location!! Pretty Tree-Lined Street Whole Foods is a 5 minute walk Private Entry Half Realtor Fee/No Security Deposit Required - Heat and Hot Water are Included - Hardwood Floors - Big Bedroom - Big Living Room - Good Closet Space - Updated Kitchen - Classic Bath - Cats are Welcome - Laundry in the Building - Parking is Available - Paint this Apartment any Colors You'd Like! Come Check it Out!



Terms: One year lease