9 Colborne

Amenities
Brighton split two bedroom in a desirable, convenient location. This split-style two bedroom apartment offers a common living space w/ hardwood floors + large windows that let in an abundance of natural light. The open concept kitchen offers a dishwasher + stove-top oven + built-in microwave. Other features include: full bath w/ tub, laundry in-building, and ample storage space. Area amenities include: Green Line T stop, public parks, Beacon Hill Athletic Club, Whole Foods, Boston College, permit parking. Avail. 9/1
Terms: One year lease