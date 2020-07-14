All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 9 Colborne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
9 Colborne
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:25 AM

9 Colborne

9 Colborne Road · (781) 635-2528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Colborne Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brighton split two bedroom in a desirable, convenient location. This split-style two bedroom apartment offers a common living space w/ hardwood floors + large windows that let in an abundance of natural light. The open concept kitchen offers a dishwasher + stove-top oven + built-in microwave. Other features include: full bath w/ tub, laundry in-building, and ample storage space. Area amenities include: Green Line T stop, public parks, Beacon Hill Athletic Club, Whole Foods, Boston College, permit parking. Avail. 9/1

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Colborne have any available units?
9 Colborne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Colborne have?
Some of 9 Colborne's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Colborne currently offering any rent specials?
9 Colborne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Colborne pet-friendly?
No, 9 Colborne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Colborne offer parking?
Yes, 9 Colborne offers parking.
Does 9 Colborne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Colborne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Colborne have a pool?
No, 9 Colborne does not have a pool.
Does 9 Colborne have accessible units?
No, 9 Colborne does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Colborne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Colborne has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9 Colborne?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
The Longwood
1575 Tremont St
Boston, MA 02120
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity