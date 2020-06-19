All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 9 Charter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
9 Charter
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

9 Charter

9 Charter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Charter Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Charter have any available units?
9 Charter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 9 Charter currently offering any rent specials?
9 Charter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Charter pet-friendly?
No, 9 Charter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Charter offer parking?
No, 9 Charter does not offer parking.
Does 9 Charter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Charter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Charter have a pool?
No, 9 Charter does not have a pool.
Does 9 Charter have accessible units?
No, 9 Charter does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Charter have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Charter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Charter have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Charter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College