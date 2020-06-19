Rent Calculator
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM
9 Charter
9 Charter Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9 Charter Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Charter have any available units?
9 Charter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 9 Charter currently offering any rent specials?
9 Charter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Charter pet-friendly?
No, 9 Charter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 9 Charter offer parking?
No, 9 Charter does not offer parking.
Does 9 Charter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Charter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Charter have a pool?
No, 9 Charter does not have a pool.
Does 9 Charter have accessible units?
No, 9 Charter does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Charter have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Charter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Charter have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Charter does not have units with air conditioning.
