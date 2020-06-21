This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features Ceiling Fan,Coin-Op Laundry Room,Gas Range,Hardwood Floors,Heat & Hot Water,Laundry in Building,Security System and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have any available units?
88 Strathmore Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Strathmore Rd. have?
Some of 88 Strathmore Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Strathmore Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
88 Strathmore Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Strathmore Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Strathmore Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. offer parking?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have a pool?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have accessible units?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.