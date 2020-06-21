All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 88 Strathmore Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
88 Strathmore Rd.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

88 Strathmore Rd.

88 Strathmore Road · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

88 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features Ceiling Fan,Coin-Op Laundry Room,Gas Range,Hardwood Floors,Heat &amp; Hot Water,Laundry in Building,Security System and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have any available units?
88 Strathmore Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Strathmore Rd. have?
Some of 88 Strathmore Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Strathmore Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
88 Strathmore Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Strathmore Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Strathmore Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. offer parking?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have a pool?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have accessible units?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Strathmore Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Strathmore Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 88 Strathmore Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity