86 south St..
Boston, MA
86 south St.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:29 AM

86 south St.

86 South Street · (617) 651-5251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 South Street, Boston, MA 02111
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 86 south St. have any available units?
86 south St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 86 south St. currently offering any rent specials?
86 south St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 south St. pet-friendly?
No, 86 south St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 86 south St. offer parking?
No, 86 south St. does not offer parking.
Does 86 south St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 south St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 south St. have a pool?
No, 86 south St. does not have a pool.
Does 86 south St. have accessible units?
No, 86 south St. does not have accessible units.
Does 86 south St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 south St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 south St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 south St. does not have units with air conditioning.

