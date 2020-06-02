All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
86 Charles St Apt 1
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

86 Charles St Apt 1

86 Charles St · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Boston
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

86 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 09/01/20 So gorgeous. Kitchen and bathrooms totally renovated, livingspace has beautiful hardwood floors. Walk right outside to historic charming Charles Street with all its shops and conveniences. Includes heat and hot water, laundry in building. Brownstone located on Historic Charles Street among all the quaint boutiques and cafes. Just blocks from the Boston Commons, Mass General, Charles/MGH T stop and Whole Foods! Easy access to Kendall Cambridge. Call me today to set up your showing!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5545044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Charles St Apt 1 have any available units?
86 Charles St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Charles St Apt 1 have?
Some of 86 Charles St Apt 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Charles St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
86 Charles St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Charles St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 Charles St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 86 Charles St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 86 Charles St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 86 Charles St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Charles St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Charles St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 86 Charles St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 86 Charles St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 86 Charles St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Charles St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Charles St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
