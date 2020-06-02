86 Charles St Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Available 09/01/20 So gorgeous. Kitchen and bathrooms totally renovated, livingspace has beautiful hardwood floors. Walk right outside to historic charming Charles Street with all its shops and conveniences. Includes heat and hot water, laundry in building. Brownstone located on Historic Charles Street among all the quaint boutiques and cafes. Just blocks from the Boston Commons, Mass General, Charles/MGH T stop and Whole Foods! Easy access to Kendall Cambridge. Call me today to set up your showing!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



(RLNE5545044)