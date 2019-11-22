All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 86 Brainerd Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
86 Brainerd Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

86 Brainerd Road

86 Brainerd Road · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

86 Brainerd Road, Boston, MA 02134
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
86 Brainerd Road Apt #12, Allston, MA 02134 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Transportation Bus: 65, Washington St @ Bartlett St (0.45 mi) Tram: B, Griggs Street (0.12 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.43 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St opp Hano St (0.49 mi) Bus: 66, Harvard St @ Verndale St (0.25 mi) Tram: C, Brandon Hall (0.55 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590119 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Brainerd Road have any available units?
86 Brainerd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 86 Brainerd Road currently offering any rent specials?
86 Brainerd Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Brainerd Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 Brainerd Road is pet friendly.
Does 86 Brainerd Road offer parking?
No, 86 Brainerd Road does not offer parking.
Does 86 Brainerd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Brainerd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Brainerd Road have a pool?
No, 86 Brainerd Road does not have a pool.
Does 86 Brainerd Road have accessible units?
No, 86 Brainerd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Brainerd Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Brainerd Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Brainerd Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Brainerd Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 86 Brainerd Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity