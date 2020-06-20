Amenities

85 East India Row Apt #6G, Boston, MA 02110 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Available 4/1/20 is this oversized 944 SF 1 bed 1.5 bath with OUTDOOR SPACE at Harbor Towers on Boston's Waterfront. Located in a 24/7 concierge building with elevator, this spacious floor plan has a modern updated kitchen and balcony overlooking the water. Amenities include a seasonal outdoor pool, resident grilling area and common laundry. Harbor Towers is in close proximity to Financial District offices, Rt. 93, Mass Pike & Pubic Transportation making it ideal for local and reverse commuters. Situated on the beautiful Harbor Walk & Rose Kennedy Greenway, this prime location is perfect for those wanting to be immersed in the very best of what Boston has to offer such as the Seaport, Faneuil Hall & North End! Garage Parking available at Harbor Garage next door for additional fee. Sorry No Pets /Lease term flexible ( 6 - 12 months) /Tenant responsible for Electric & Cable/Internet - all other utilities included in rent / Available furnished. More pictures of interior will be posted. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3532024 ]