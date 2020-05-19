839 Parker St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Giant five bedroom duplex with two bathrooms. In-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout unit, efficient brand-new gas heat and hot water, large private patio. In a very quiet location with a huge tree-filled private patio and rear yard. Ideal location for university and college students, building is very close to Northeastern, Wentworth, Simmons, Mass Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, BU, Berklee, Suffolk, and Emerson. Very close walk to Orange and Green line Trains. There are many city amenities in the close vicinity including a Stop and Shop supermarket, restaurants, bars, shopping and other night life. Brand new high efficiency windows throughout building. Brand new gas heat and hot water system, super efficient - LOW UTILITY BILLS! Off Street parking available. Tandem spaces, 100 each.