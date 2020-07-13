Rent Calculator
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 833 BEACON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Boston, MA
833 BEACON
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 1
833 BEACON
833 Beacon Street
No Longer Available
Location
833 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Kenmore. The apartment features Carpet,Dishwasher,Elevator,Laundry in Building,Microwave,New/Renovated Kitchen and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 833 BEACON have any available units?
833 BEACON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 833 BEACON have?
Some of 833 BEACON's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 833 BEACON currently offering any rent specials?
833 BEACON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 BEACON pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 BEACON is pet friendly.
Does 833 BEACON offer parking?
No, 833 BEACON does not offer parking.
Does 833 BEACON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 BEACON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 BEACON have a pool?
No, 833 BEACON does not have a pool.
Does 833 BEACON have accessible units?
No, 833 BEACON does not have accessible units.
Does 833 BEACON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 BEACON has units with dishwashers.
