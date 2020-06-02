All apartments in Boston
83 Gardner
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

83 Gardner

83 Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

83 Gardner Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 66  Harvard Ave @ Brighton Ave (0.30 mi)Tram: B  Packards Corner (0.11 mi)Bus: 57  19 Brighton Ave (0.06 mi)Bus: 64  Cambridge St @ Lincoln St (0.30 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Gardner have any available units?
83 Gardner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 83 Gardner currently offering any rent specials?
83 Gardner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Gardner pet-friendly?
No, 83 Gardner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 83 Gardner offer parking?
No, 83 Gardner does not offer parking.
Does 83 Gardner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Gardner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Gardner have a pool?
No, 83 Gardner does not have a pool.
Does 83 Gardner have accessible units?
No, 83 Gardner does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Gardner have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Gardner does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Gardner have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Gardner does not have units with air conditioning.
