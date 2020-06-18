All apartments in Boston
829 Beacon

829 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

829 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
elevator
carpet
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Kenmore. The apartment features Carpet,Dishwasher,Laundry in Building,Elevator,Laundry in Building and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Beacon have any available units?
829 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Beacon have?
Some of 829 Beacon's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
829 Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Beacon pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Beacon is pet friendly.
Does 829 Beacon offer parking?
No, 829 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 829 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Beacon have a pool?
No, 829 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 829 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 829 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Beacon has units with dishwashers.
