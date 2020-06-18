Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 1
82 Gardner
82 Gardner Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
82 Gardner Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 66 Harvard Ave @ Brighton Ave (0.30 mi)Tram: B Packards Corner (0.11 mi)Bus: 57 19 Brighton Ave (0.06 mi)Bus: 64 Cambridge St @ Lincoln St (0.30 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 82 Gardner have any available units?
82 Gardner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 82 Gardner currently offering any rent specials?
82 Gardner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Gardner pet-friendly?
No, 82 Gardner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 82 Gardner offer parking?
No, 82 Gardner does not offer parking.
Does 82 Gardner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Gardner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Gardner have a pool?
No, 82 Gardner does not have a pool.
Does 82 Gardner have accessible units?
No, 82 Gardner does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Gardner have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Gardner does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Gardner have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Gardner does not have units with air conditioning.
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
