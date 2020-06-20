All apartments in Boston
81 Windsor St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

81 Windsor St.

81 Windsor Street · No Longer Available
Location

81 Windsor Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in South End. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Windsor St. have any available units?
81 Windsor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 81 Windsor St. currently offering any rent specials?
81 Windsor St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Windsor St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Windsor St. is pet friendly.
Does 81 Windsor St. offer parking?
No, 81 Windsor St. does not offer parking.
Does 81 Windsor St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Windsor St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Windsor St. have a pool?
No, 81 Windsor St. does not have a pool.
Does 81 Windsor St. have accessible units?
No, 81 Windsor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Windsor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Windsor St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Windsor St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Windsor St. does not have units with air conditioning.
