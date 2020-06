Amenities

Video of Apt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDmUUbWhzFU&index=3&list=UU0ekx4GPFZVWMNOUvcKJ75w Video of Neighborhood: https://vimeo.com/109544346 Recently Redone, Fully Luxurious 4 Bedroom Apt In Thriving East Boston. 2 XL Bedrooms With XL Walk in Closet. Fully Renovated Kitchen With Beautiful Back Splash. Fully Contemporary. Laundry in Basement and In Building Laundry. .5 Mile Walk To The Blue Line Train With East Access to Downtown and Government Center. Great Commute For Downtown Professionals Or Students.



Terms: One year lease