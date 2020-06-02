All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 8 President.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
8 President
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

8 President

8 President Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Brook Farm
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 President Road, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 66  Harvard Ave @ Brighton Ave (0.16 mi)Tram: B  Harvard Avenue (0.22 mi)Bus: 57  Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.08 mi)Bus: 64  Cambridge St @ Linden St (0.20 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 President have any available units?
8 President doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 8 President currently offering any rent specials?
8 President isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 President pet-friendly?
No, 8 President is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 President offer parking?
No, 8 President does not offer parking.
Does 8 President have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 President does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 President have a pool?
No, 8 President does not have a pool.
Does 8 President have accessible units?
No, 8 President does not have accessible units.
Does 8 President have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 President does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 President have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 President does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College