Home
/
Boston, MA
/
8 President
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8 President
8 President Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Brook Farm
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8 President Road, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 66 Harvard Ave @ Brighton Ave (0.16 mi)Tram: B Harvard Avenue (0.22 mi)Bus: 57 Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.08 mi)Bus: 64 Cambridge St @ Linden St (0.20 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8 President have any available units?
8 President doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 8 President currently offering any rent specials?
8 President isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 President pet-friendly?
No, 8 President is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 8 President offer parking?
No, 8 President does not offer parking.
Does 8 President have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 President does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 President have a pool?
No, 8 President does not have a pool.
Does 8 President have accessible units?
No, 8 President does not have accessible units.
Does 8 President have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 President does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 President have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 President does not have units with air conditioning.
