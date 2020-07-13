All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 8 Griggs St 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
8 Griggs St 15
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8 Griggs St 15

8 Griggs Place · (617) 939-7425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

8 Griggs Place, Boston, MA 02134
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 15 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 15 Available 09/01/20 Available September 1st--Updated One Bed--No Fee! - Property Id: 318907

Located in Allston's hottest new neighborhood, this completely renovated apartment features bright, sun-filled rooms in a condominium-quality unit. Conveniently located near the T, area markets, stores, restaurants, and a local Starbucks, this apartment offers up-to-date features at attractive rates. No broker fee!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8-griggs-st-boston-ma-unit-15/318907
Property Id 318907

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5943535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Griggs St 15 have any available units?
8 Griggs St 15 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Griggs St 15 have?
Some of 8 Griggs St 15's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Griggs St 15 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Griggs St 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Griggs St 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Griggs St 15 is pet friendly.
Does 8 Griggs St 15 offer parking?
No, 8 Griggs St 15 does not offer parking.
Does 8 Griggs St 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Griggs St 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Griggs St 15 have a pool?
No, 8 Griggs St 15 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Griggs St 15 have accessible units?
No, 8 Griggs St 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Griggs St 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Griggs St 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8 Griggs St 15?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02129
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
244 Hanover Apartments
244 Hanover Street
Boston, MA 02113

Similar Pages

Boston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Apartments
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity