785 Dorchester Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous 3 bed in heart of Polish triangle, few min walk to JFK T! Three good large bedrooms with plenty of natural sun light and good closet space. Large eat in kitchen with brand new appliances, granite counters, plenty of cabinets; a dishwasher, wine fridge. Island table with with stylish stools. Sunny living room with great views! Modern bath. Convenient location: right on the South Boston/Dorchester line, walking distance to Andrew Square and JFK T station (about 6-7 minutes to either one). Near shops and restaurants, walking distance to shopping plaza, and many more! This is a must see! No dogs please.



Terms: One year lease