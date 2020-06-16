All apartments in Boston
785 Dorchester Ave.
785 Dorchester Ave.

785 Dorchester Avenue · (617) 953-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

785 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 3 bed in heart of Polish triangle, few min walk to JFK T! Three good large bedrooms with plenty of natural sun light and good closet space. Large eat in kitchen with brand new appliances, granite counters, plenty of cabinets; a dishwasher, wine fridge. Island table with with stylish stools. Sunny living room with great views! Modern bath. Convenient location: right on the South Boston/Dorchester line, walking distance to Andrew Square and JFK T station (about 6-7 minutes to either one). Near shops and restaurants, walking distance to shopping plaza, and many more! This is a must see! No dogs please.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Dorchester Ave. have any available units?
785 Dorchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 Dorchester Ave. have?
Some of 785 Dorchester Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Dorchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
785 Dorchester Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Dorchester Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 785 Dorchester Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 785 Dorchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 785 Dorchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 785 Dorchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Dorchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Dorchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 785 Dorchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 785 Dorchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 785 Dorchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Dorchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 785 Dorchester Ave. has units with dishwashers.
