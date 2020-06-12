78 Kilsyth Rd 4v

Amenities
Heat/hot water inc, Near T, Boston College - Property Id: 209310
- Available September 1st
**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!
- Heat and hot water included
- Beautiful 2 bed apartment in Brighton (Cleveland Circle area), perfect for Boston College students
- Close to Boston College, Longwood Medical, St. Elizabeth's, Whole foods
- Text/email if you have questions or to schedule a showing
Apply at TurboTenant:
No Dogs Allowed
