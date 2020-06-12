All apartments in Boston
78 Kilsyth Rd 4v

78 Kilsyth Rd · (857) 498-7079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Kilsyth Rd, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4v · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Heat/hot water inc, Near T, Boston College - Property Id: 209310

- Available September 1st
**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!
- Heat and hot water included
- Beautiful 2 bed apartment in Brighton (Cleveland Circle area), perfect for Boston College students
- Close to Boston College, Longwood Medical, St. Elizabeth's, Whole foods
- Text/email if you have questions or to schedule a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209310
Property Id 209310

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5839296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v have any available units?
78 Kilsyth Rd 4v has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v have?
Some of 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v currently offering any rent specials?
78 Kilsyth Rd 4v isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v pet-friendly?
No, 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v offer parking?
No, 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v does not offer parking.
Does 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v have a pool?
No, 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v does not have a pool.
Does 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v have accessible units?
No, 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Kilsyth Rd 4v has units with dishwashers.
