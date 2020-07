Amenities

Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom condo in fantastic Charlestown location. Unit features fully applianced kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, separate living room area, and laundry in unit. Both bedrooms are large and apartment gets great sunlight throughout. *Less than 15 minute commute Downtown *Walking distance to lots of shops and restaurants



Terms: One year lease