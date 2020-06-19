Rent Calculator
763 Truman Pkwy.
763 Truman Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
763 Truman Parkway, Boston, MA 02136
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 763 Truman Pkwy. have any available units?
763 Truman Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 763 Truman Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
763 Truman Pkwy. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Truman Pkwy. pet-friendly?
No, 763 Truman Pkwy. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 763 Truman Pkwy. offer parking?
No, 763 Truman Pkwy. does not offer parking.
Does 763 Truman Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 Truman Pkwy. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Truman Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 763 Truman Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 763 Truman Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 763 Truman Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Truman Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 Truman Pkwy. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 763 Truman Pkwy. have units with air conditioning?
No, 763 Truman Pkwy. does not have units with air conditioning.
